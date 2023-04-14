Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls out Priyanka Chopra for labelling filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy a 'South Asian'

The popular actor takes to social media to voice his opinion

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 11:51 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra who recently took to social media to praise Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy for becoming the first ‘woman of colour’ to direct a Star Wars film has come under fire from popular Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui for labelling the Oscar Award-winning director a ‘South Asian’

Adnan Siddiqui was nominated for Best TV Actor, Critics Choice at PISA 2020 in Dubai.

“With due respect, Priyanka Chopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian,” tweeted Adnan as he showed his displeasure at the actress’s choice of words.

Several netizens also took to social media to respond to the post, but Priyanka has yet to comment on Adnan's post, according to reports

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Love Again' which is set to release in May. The movie also stars Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie, and Celine Dion.