Police arrest 'super thief' who inspired Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye'

Devender Singh alias Bunty Chor even participated in the TV reality show Big Boss

By ANI Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 9:04 PM

One month after his release from prison, the 53-year-old 'super thief' alias Bunty Chor, who inspired the Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and even participated in Big Boss season 4, was arrested by Delhi Police from Lucknow, an official said on Friday.

Luxury items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was recovered from his possession.

Director Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! was loosely based on the story of Bunty Chor. The movie stars Abhay Deol, Neetu Chandra and Paresh Rawal. The film also has a song titled 'Superchor' which was sung by Sneha Khanwalkar and Dilbahar.

A scene from the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! which is loosely based on the story of Bunty Chor.

The official said that with the arrest of Devender Singh alias Bunty, two criminal cases of house burglaries and motor vehicle theft registered in Delhi have been solved.

According to police, on April 13, an FIR was registered in which a woman reported the theft of three expensive mobile phones, a purse, two laptops, branded shoes, wrist watch and her car.

On the same day, another home burglary was reported in which electrical items - a steam iron, five Sony TVs, a set-top box, and a printer were stolen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said that information about two burglaries raised alarm in the area and a police team was tasked to work on the modus operandi and electronic surveillance on both reported incidents.

"The team started looking at the trail of CCTV footage of the suspect on route of the stolen car which revealed that it was going towards Noida through Alaknanda in CR Park," said the official.

During the investigation, the team checked the locations of stolen mobile phones and found one of the mobile phones switched on and its location was found near Agra on a highway.

"The stolen mobile phone was kept on surveillance. The team spotted the stolen car on a highway near Ettawah moving towards Kanpur. It started chasing the car and waited for the moment to stop the high-speeding car running at a speed of around 120 km/hour safely and chased the car for a run of about 100 km," said the official.

"The car was intercepted at a toll booth in the area of Kanpur Dehat where Bunty tried to escape but he was apprehended," said the official.

As per police, Bunty has more than 250 previous involvements in criminal cases registered across the national capital.

He started the commission of burglary at the age of 14 in 1993. He gained fame when he went to the renowned reality show 'Big Boss' Season 4 in 2010 but was evicted from the show due to misbehaving with host Salman Khan.

In 2013, he was arrested by the police of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala for committing night burglary in a house of a renowned businessman where he stole household articles and a high-end SUV.

Bunty was also convicted for a term of 10 years in the case which was completed by him in March, 2023. "He returned to Delhi after completing his sentence," said the official.

Police said that the accused is pretending to be mentally unsound to avoid confrontation with the facts and recovery as he is very professional and a hardened criminal with knowledge of all the police procedures.