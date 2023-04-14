UAE: Etihad launches new in-flight WiFi with free packages, unlimited data, WhatsApp access

The plans will last the duration of the flights, and will also allow guests to browse the Internet, work, and stay connected with friends and family on the ground

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023

Etihad Airways is launching its new Wi-Fly ‘Chat’ and ‘Surf’ packages, making it easier than ever for passengers to stay connected, chat with family and friends, and browse the web while flying on the carrier's wide-body fleet.

Guests flying on Etihad will benefit from complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging throughout their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership, or simply enrolling online before flying to benefit immediately. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and WeChat to name a few.

Guests wishing to surf, catch up on social media and work while they fly, can also choose to purchase ‘Surf’ Wi-Fly plans, available for a flat fee with unlimited data for the duration of the flight. For flights under 7 hours, the Chat package is $2.99, or free for Etihad Guest members, and the Surf package is $9.99. For flights over 7 hours, the Chat package is $4.99, or also free for Etihad Guest members, and the Surf package is $19.99.

Etihad Guest Platinum and Exclusive tier members, as well as guests travelling in Etihad’s First Class cabins, will benefit from complimentary Surf Wi-Fly access throughout their flight. Etihad Guest Gold members will receive a 25 per cent discount on the Surf package.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We know how important it is for our guests to stay connected, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce an added complimentary benefit for Etihad Guest members, and welcome everyone to sign up before they fly to take advantage of this benefit immediately. Wi-Fly plans will offer unlimited data and will last the duration of the flight, which means our guests can easily catch up on social media, work or browse as they wish.”

“Our fleet of modern wide-body aircraft is fitted with the right technology to enable this service, and offer our guests an enjoyable connected experience throughout their journey,” he continued.

Etihad’s narrow-body fleet continues to offer the current mobile connectivity service, allowing guests to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and use their data roaming packages as they would on the ground.

Keeping guests entertained

As well as connecting to the world through mobile and internet connectivity, guests flying on Etihad can enjoy its award-winning inflight entertainment service, E-BOX, which caters to a broad range of travellers from the youngest ‘Little VIPs’ to the young at heart. E-BOX is available on-demand through the seat-back screens on the wide-body fleet or by streaming E-BOX wirelessly to guests’ own devices on the narrow-body fleet.

In addition to hundreds of blockbuster movies from Hollywood to Bollywood, as well as Arabic, Asian and European content, guests can enjoy TV shows, music, podcasts and games. There are also seven live broadcast sports and news TV channels to keep up to date with current affairs, or catch a live match while on board.

On any aircraft, guests wishing to switch off and relax will be treated to Etihad’s award-winning comfortable cabins, delicious food and renowned Arabian hospitality from the Cabin Crew.

