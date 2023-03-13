Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins Best Picture

The film dominated the ceremony today, taking home a whopping 7 wins after being nominated in 11 categories

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 7:39 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 7:47 AM

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards – beating out “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

The film dominated the ceremony today, taking home a whopping 7 wins after being nominated in 11 categories.

ALSO READ: