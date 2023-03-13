Oscars 2023: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win Best Director for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The directing double-act fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg earlier to win Best Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala

(L-R) US producer Jonathan Wang, US director Daniel Kwan and US director Daniel Scheinert attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan scored the coveted Oscar for best director for their quirky film "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

The film at first glance wasn't exactly Oscar material, but "The Daniels" nabbed the award over the legendary Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans"), Todd Field ("Tar"), Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin") and Ruben Ostlund ("Triangle of Sadness").

The directing double-act, both 35, fended off competition earlier from the likes of Steven Spielberg to win the prize for Best Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala in Beverly Hills.