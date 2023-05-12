Filipina Miss Universe to move to Dubai after fairytale wedding: Report

Pia Wurtzbach is reportedly selling her condo in Makati City for 48 million peso

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 10:35 PM

Philippines media has reported that Pia Wurtzbach, Filipina model most famous for winning the title of Miss Universe in 2015, is all set to move to Dubai after her wedding.

Wurtzbach married businessman Jeremy Jauncey in a small ceremony in March. The wedding took place on a private island in Seychelles. Videos of the intimate ceremony, set against the beautiful backdrop of blue waters and sandy beaches, were shared on social media.

Jauncey is the founder and CEO of Beautiful Hotels, based in Dubai. A representative from Wurtzbach (who appears to have taken her husband's last name) reportedly told the media that she will "follow her husband" to the emirate, and will sell her condo in Makati City for 48 million peso (around Dh3 million).

She is expected to travel back and forth between the UAE and the Philippines for work.

Pia has a previous relationship with Dubai, working with a lot of fashion designers based in the city, including Albert Andrada, who designed her winning Miss Universe blue gown. She also became the first Miss Universe to feature in the virtual Arab Fashion Week that took place in the UAE in 2021.

