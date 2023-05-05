Watch: Filipina Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach secretly gets married on private island in Seychelles

She tied the knot with Jeremy Jauncey, founder of an award-winning creative agency with an office in Abu Dhabi

Screengrabs

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 5:39 PM

Surprising Filipinos and her over 14 million followers on Instagram on Friday, beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she and her beau Jeremy Jauncey have already tied the knot. And their wedding? It was breathtaking, and absolutely romantic.

It turned out the power couple has been married for months now, as Pia wrote '24.03.2023' in the caption, suggesting that the ceremony took place on March 24. She also added 'Jauncey' as her new surname. Besides these, she let the video speak for itself.

The short clip shows they got hitched in an intimate beach wedding on "one of the most exclusive private islands on Seychelles".

Without the ceremonial grandeur many Filipino celebrities typically opt for, Pia and Jeremy's big day was simple and filled with the sweetest smiles, laughter, and lots of happy tears. The video showed them exchanging their vows and putting on their rings as the sun sets, with waves lapping against the shore.

They also danced around and feasted on their wedding cake — clearly having the best time of their lives.

It was not immediately clear if guests were invited because, in the video, there was no other person except the two of them. Did they elope?

Pia wore a light body-hugging mermaid-cut wedding dress, with a corset, a split, and intricate embroidery. Jeremy, on the other hand, donned a simple white button-down shirt and a traditional kilt, reflecting his Scottish roots.

Check out their intimate wedding here:

Pia is perhaps one of the most famous Filipino stars as she won the Miss Universe crown for the Philippines in 2015. Jeremy, on the other hand, is a serial entrepreneur who founded the award-winning creative agency Beautiful Destinations, which has offices in Abu Dhabi and New York.

The duo got engaged in May 2022, about two years after their relationship went public in June 2020.

