Mrs World UAE styled by Filipino designer set to dazzle Las Vegas

Debanjali Kamstra’s national costume represents the national bird of UAE - the Falcon.

By Ajanta Paul Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 1:17 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 2:34 PM

Meet Debanjali Kamstra, UAE’s first Mrs World contestant.

Debanjali is all set to represent the UAE at one of the biggest platforms and the most awaited beauty event Mrs World 2021, which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, later in January 2022.

An expatriate living in the UAE for 13 years and an entrepreneur managing three organisations; Debanjali started her career as a cabin crew for Emirates airlines in 2008.

She has been chosen by Mrs World Inc USA to represent the Emirates and is moving heaven and earth to make sure she does everything right to represent the country she now calls home.

LAW OF ATTRACTION

Talking to City Times, Debanjali says, “Coming from a middle-class Indian family, and I started working at the age of 16. I felt I would never fulfill my dream of becoming a [beauty] queen, but the law of attraction worked and made my dream come true when Mrs World Inc USA awarded me the position of [the] first-ever delegate from UAE.”

Giving us an insight into her preparation for the world event, she says, “I am starting from scratch, as simple as walking, talking and posing at the age of 35 seems quite complicated.

She married the love of her life Christiaan Kamstra in Dubai in 2012 and has two daughters, Victoria, 6, and Tiffany, 5.

“Juggling between my career, relationship, and pageantry, it has been a very challenging path. [And] I wish there were more hours in a day so that I can take on more initiative.”

She has roped in some of the best professionals to train and support her quest for the coveted crown.

Raymond Galang, a mentor from Aces and Queens in the Philippines, is coaching Debanjali.

Since its inception in 2001, Aces & Queens has been known for training and producing world-class beauty queens for the Philippines, such as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

“They [Aces & Queens] have given this beauty industry successful candidates, and I feel confident day by day,” says Debanjali.

A PIONEERING BEAUTY

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women created in 1984 and features directors in 80 countries.

The significance of being the pioneer of Mrs World UAE is not lost on Debanjali.

She says, “I feel the massive responsibility of winning the crown and bringing pride to this nation.

“I wanted to wear my national costume representing the national bird of UAE - the Falcon. Considering I have spent more than a quarter of my life in this country, I could not think of anything else that can represent this nation better than a Falcon.”

A falcon represents the UAE Coat of Arms with a UAE flag at the heart of it. The Falcon represents the strength and heritage of the country.

Her evening gown and the national costume are being designed by award-winning designer Cary Santiago, also from the Philippines.

The Cebu-based designer made a name for himself in the Middle East before returning to the Philippines, where he was welcomed by Manila’s and Cebu’s most stylish women.

INSPIRED BY WOMEN

Being the first Mrs UAE World Debanjali says her preparations for the contest have been entirely self-funded.

“I have self-funded for everything, which I do not regret as it was my initiative to take this step forward. In the future, I would be able to assist new contestants in seeking information and getting the best advice when they wish to gather the feather for their wings to fly.”

Debanjali is inspired by many Emirati women, including Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“My mother is my role model, she inspires and motivates me, and she teaches me to be kind and strong at the same time.

“I also look up to two very inspiring women - Mrs Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Indian actor, Miss World 2000 and an ultimate example of a successful woman and also Reem Al Hashimy, as she has proved to be one of the assets for UAE.

GOAL, SET, GO

Talking about the future, Debanjali says, “My goals are all set. I would work hard to be on the platform of being recognised as a confident and successful businesswoman; simultaneously, I would spread my arms to help organisations taking care of Autistic children and People of determination.

“My journey in this pageant will open many doors for women who are looking for an opportunity to be in Mrs World. I would share my experience with them by opening an agency in UAE where I can help girls to achieve their dreams without the difficulty, which I have been through.”

The Mrs World pageant widely focuses on identifying the potential possessed by women and a journey of transformation and self-growth.

The competition helps women from all walks of life embrace their beauty, value, and ethnicity and stand tall, representing their nation.

