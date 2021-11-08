Miss Universe UAE coronation night cancelled

Organisers cite 'time constraint' as the reason

By Ajanta Paul Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 11:42 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 12:56 PM

The planned coronation night for the first Miss Universe UAE pageant has been cancelled, with organisers citing "time constraints."

The event was supposed to take place in Dubai on Sunday, November 7 and was called off according to a statement posted by organisers on social media..

"The Miss Universe UAE Organization would like to announce the cancellation of the live coronation night of the Miss Universe UAE on Sunday, November 7, due to time constraint," according to the statement.

"Please watch this space for further news and updates."

The organisers were supposed to announce the names of the 30 official candidates two weeks ago. They have so far named only 25 contestants in their last social media update on October 23.

The winner of the contest was meant to be the first representative from the UAE at the global beauty pageant.

The Miss Universe Organisation and Yugen Events had announced the historic first-ever Miss Universe UAE on October 7, 2021.

A few hours after the announcement of the pageant, the Miss Universe website crashed as over 12,000 candidates logged in to apply. The delegation whittled the applications down to 300 and was all set to announce the 30 finalists.

The preliminary rounds was to take place on November 5, where the Top 15 would have been selected.

The coronation night was to be held on November 7.

The oraganisers have not announced the new date of the coronation night.