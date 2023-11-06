83-year-old Al Pacino ordered to pay 29-year-old girlfriend $30,000 a month in child support

(FILES) US actor Al Pacino attends the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 16, 2021, in New York City. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 6:38 PM

Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino, 83, has been ordered to pay $30,000 (Dh110,189.40) per month as child support payment to his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, as per media reports. The Hollywood actor and Alfallah welcomed Ronan in June this year. The couple have been in a relationship since April 2022. They have a 54-year age gap.

As per The Independent, the custody agreement includes an upfront payment of $110,000 (Dh404,027.80), other than the monthly $30,000.

Pacino will also have to set aside $15,000 (Dh55,094.70) a year in an education fund for his son. Alfallah will also be entitled to $90,000 (Dh330568.20) in extra funds at the end of the year, the report added.

The report added the couple are “working together and have mutually reached agreements.” As per Fox News, the child support amount was settled based on Pacino's base annual income of $2.5 million (Dh9,182,450).

The couple have joint custody of five-month-old Ronan and the primary custody of Rohan stays with Alfallah, the report added.

In September, there were rumours that the couple had split but they were spotted together in Los Angeles in late October.

Al Pacino is known for working his role in The Godfather franchise, Scarface, Dick Tracy, Glengarry Glen Ross, Scent of a Woman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Irishman, amongst others.

Ronan is Pacino’s fourth child. He shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo. The actor also has a daughter, Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

