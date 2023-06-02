Revealed: Why Al Pacino asked for paternity test after learning Noor Alfallah is pregnant

The actor has three other children from previous relationships

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 5:26 PM

Two months ago, 'Godfather' star, Al Pacino found out that he will be becoming a father for the fourth time, at the ripe old age of 83. Recent media reports suggest that he asked got a paternity test to ensure the baby was his.

The actor has three other children from previous relationships. He has a daughter, aged 33, and two 22-year-old twins.

The Hollywood star reportedly demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah after he learned of the pregnancy. A TMZ report suggests that this may be because he thought he suffered from a condition that may have made him infertile.

Alfallah agreed to get the test done, which confirmed that Al Pacino is truly having his fourth child. They will reportedly be welcoming their child in about a month as Al's partner in eight months along into the pregnancy.

