Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah part ways three months after becoming parents

Noor filed legal documents in Los Angeles, seeking full physical custody of their three-month-old son

by CT Desk Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 10:45 AM

In a recent turn of events, Hollywood legend Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, 29, have reportedly called it quits after their three-year relationship. The couple, who welcomed their son Roman Alfallah Pacino, is now navigating the complexities of legal custody.

Noor Alfallah has filed legal documents in Los Angeles, seeking full physical custody of their three-month-old son, Roman Alfallah Pacino, according to The Blast. In these documents, she also expressed her willingness to grant Al Pacino, 83, joint legal custody, allowing him to have a say in their child's education, religion, medical treatment, and other important matters.

Their legal filing includes a "voluntary declaration of parentage," signed by both Noor and Al, just six days after the birth of their son. This document, witnessed by a third party, acknowledges Al Pacino as the child's father.

While Noor has requested that Al covers her legal fees and other expenses related to the case, specific child support figures have not been disclosed. The legal documents indicate that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party." There is no evidence to suggest that Al Pacino opposes these requests.

Al Pacino has children from previous relationships, including 22-year-old twins Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino with Beverly D'Angelo, as well as 33-year-old Julie Pacino with Jan Tarrant.

Noor Alfallah first became linked with Al Pacino in April 2022, with their romance reportedly beginning during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has also been associated with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018, and it's said that their relationship began when Mick's then-girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, was pregnant with their child, according to Page Six. Noor's dating history also includes a rumored relationship with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In contrast, Al Pacino, who has had several high-profile relationships, has never married. Although he has never publicly stated the reason for his choice, he once remarked, "I hate to say this, but marriage is a state of mind, not a contract. When I think about the law and marriage, I ask myself, when did the cops get involved?"

