Miss Universe 2021: Bahrain beauty opts not to wear bikini for swimsuit round, wins hearts

Miss Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani is making history as the first beauty queen to represent her country at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant.
A fashion design student Nadeem, 25, is a Dubai resident and is making all the right moves in Israel as prelims of the beauty pageant kicked off.
This year’s Miss Universe is being held in Eilat with contestants from close to 80 nations.
During the swimsuit prelims on Friday, Nadeem was welcomed on stage amidst loud cheer as she slayed the round in a fully-covered outfit.
She wore a black jumpsuit, sticking to her cultural and religious beliefs and shunned wearing a swimming costume.
Fans on social media lauded the beauty for adhering to her roots and making a statement through her costume.
The televised preliminary competition also featured all 80 contestants in their national dresses and evening gowns.
Nadeem dazzled the stage in a pastel-coloured evening gown by Pakistani-Canadian designer Safia Zulfiqar.
The 70th Miss Universe pageant will be held today (Dec 12) at Universe Dome, Port of Eilat in Eilat, South District, Israel and broadcast live to more than 600 million viewers in 172 countries via the Fox network.
Manar Deyani was born and raised in Riffa, Bahrain. She moved to Dubai as a teenager when she was 18-years-old. She is the eldest of 4 of siblings.
She is currently on her last semester of her degree in fashion design at the American University in the Emirate.
Manar, also known as Jess, wants to raise awareness on issues like mental health, equality and inclusivity by using her platform to inspire many people to be more comfortable on their own skin and to show that beauty standards are here to be changed.
She is participating on the international stage as the first Bahraini representative to show they are a generation that breaks stereotype.
Inputs from www.missuniverse.com
