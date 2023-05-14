Look: Salman Khan shares adorable post with Salma Khan celebrating Mother's Day

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 11:13 PM

Popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared a heartwarming post with his mother celebrating Mother's Day.

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star has shared two pictures with Salma Khan on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the images with the caption, "Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay".

In the first picture, he is seen looking at his mother lovingly while hugging her warmly. Whereas, in the second photo he is seen giving her a sweet peck on the cheek to convey his love towards her.

Take a look at the adorable pictures below:

