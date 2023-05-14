Abu Dhabi: Designer Manish Malhotra to showcase special collection at IIFA Rocks 2023

A new Netflix docuseries has reignited an old debate: was Cleopatra black? But a historian whose work informed the show says we're thinking about her race all wrong
The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to return with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row. IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards will be held on May 26 and 27, respectively.
One of the highlights of IIFA Rocks this year is a special collection which will be showcased by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra.
“The collection is reflective of 'old world charm meets the new world’ to create something breakthrough and imaginative. This collaboration aligns our joint synergy of innovation, progress and creativity which inspires with NEXA and we are excited to exhibit our line at IIFA Rocks 2023,” Manish said.
The highly-anticipated Bollywood event will take place at the Etihad Arena. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the main awards night, with live performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.
IIFA Rocks, meanwhile, will see Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao taking on hosting duties. Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nuchelya, Mika and Sukhbir Singh will perform at the event on May 26.
A new Netflix docuseries has reignited an old debate: was Cleopatra black? But a historian whose work informed the show says we're thinking about her race all wrong
Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry take to social media to congratulate the couple
For these Bollywood stars, love is in the air this year as they formalised their relationship and said "Yes!"
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular show, had been a part of it for 15 years
The actor will reportedly be exchanging wedding rings with the AAP leader tomorrow
It isn't just about the coverage of the coronation, consumption of content related to the royal family shot up like never before
Divorce rumours swirled earlier this year as a video of the actress ignoring her husband went viral
The Bollywood diva took to Instagram to share her excitement and feelings with her fans