Abu Dhabi: Designer Manish Malhotra to showcase special collection at IIFA Rocks 2023

This year's IIFA Rocks will be held at the capital city's Etihad Arena

By CT Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 2:41 PM Last updated: Sun 14 May 2023, 2:42 PM

The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) is set to return with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the second year in a row. IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards will be held on May 26 and 27, respectively.

One of the highlights of IIFA Rocks this year is a special collection which will be showcased by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

“The collection is reflective of 'old world charm meets the new world’ to create something breakthrough and imaginative. This collaboration aligns our joint synergy of innovation, progress and creativity which inspires with NEXA and we are excited to exhibit our line at IIFA Rocks 2023,” Manish said.

The highly-anticipated Bollywood event will take place at the Etihad Arena. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the main awards night, with live performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

IIFA Rocks, meanwhile, will see Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao taking on hosting duties. Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nuchelya, Mika and Sukhbir Singh will perform at the event on May 26.