Dubai: Pirates of the Caribbean composer Hans Zimmer announces second live show date after high demand

Spectacular show promises film fans a night to remember, with two concerts taking place at Coca-Cola Arena on January 27 and 28

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 2:06 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 2:16 PM

Due to the overwhelming popular demand, a second date has been added for the Hans Zimmer Live show for the first time in the Middle East.

The multiple Academy Award-winning composer will perform the music from blockbuster movies such as The Lion King, Inception, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dune, among many others.

Fans will now have two days to experience the breathtaking musical extravaganza that will take place on January, Friday 27 and Saturday, 28, 2023, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

These two spectacular nights will be full of musical surprises by one of Hollywood’s most iconic and decorated composers with his magnificent live band, orchestra, and mesmerising dancers.

Hans Zimmer Live is brought to the United Arab Emirates by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism in partnership with Executive Visions Inc & RCI Global as part of its Dubai Presents series.

Both concerts will be among the showstopping events set to draw the curtain on the Dubai Shopping Festival, running until 29 January 2023. Tickets are selling out fast. They can be purchased at www.coca-cola-arena.com or https://www.hanszimmerlive.com.

