Abu Dhabi Festival's virtual concert garners million views in less than a week

About 350 musicians participate in symphony featuring Emirati composer Ihab Darwish

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 11:36 PM

As part of its 19th edition held under the theme ‘Crafting the Emirates State of Mind: Creation, Innovation and Joy’, Abu Dhabi Festival presented on December 30 the world premiere virtual concert of its commission and production of the epic 'Symphony of Three: Peace, Love, Tolerance' by visionary Emirati composer, Ihab Darwish.

Streamed on the Abu Dhabi Festival’s YouTube channel, the spectacular performance received extensive engagement and praise from local and international audiences.

Reaching a record million views in less than a week, the nearly two-hour concert was met with positive feedback from social media users around the world who tuned in to enjoy the magnificent symphony and reflect on its ability to unite people of different backgrounds through music.

Inspired by the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the symphony in four powerful movements saw Emirati composer Ihab Darwish join hands with Emmy Award-winning composer John Debney and Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer David Shire, accompanied by renowned musicians and vocal ensembles from around the world, including the Beethoven Academy Orchestra led by Maestro Diego Navarro to celebrate the values of peace, love and tolerance.

About 350 musicians from diverse cultural backgrounds participated in the symphony. In addition to an oriental drumming troupe, the show included a choir of about 250 singers from all over the world, and included soloists Lebo M (South Africa), Sumi Jo (South Korea) Lisbeth Scott (USA), Sheikh Mahmoud Tohamy (Egypt), and Olivia Vote, Richard Bernstein, and Brenton Ryan from the New York Metropolitan Opera, as well as world-renowned soloists Tina Guo and Pedro Eustach, to name a few.

The Abu Dhabi Festival commission and production of Symphony of Three: Peace, Love, Tolerance is part of the Festival’s contribution to the UAE capital’s designation as a UNESCO City of Music, further bolstering its role as a world-leading musical centre and incubator of an innovation-based resilient and sustainable music ecosystem.