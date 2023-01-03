Celine Dion fans left angered after singer's name left out of '200 Greatest Singers' list

'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' season 3, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, sees Krasinski's character take on evil forces after a 3-year wait due to the pandemic
Fans of Celine Dion were recently left shocked and angered after the Canadian singer's name was not found in the updated list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.
According to Fox News, an American news outlet, Rolling Stone released the list on Sunday, with its editors writing, "These are the vocalists that have shaped history and defined our lives - from smooth operators to raw shouters, from gospel to punk, from Sinatra to Selena to SZA."
The list included Billie Eilish at No. 198, Taylor Swift at No. 102, and Bruce Springsteen at No. 77 among others. However, fans were quick to notice that Celine failed to make it onto the list.
"Anyone who fails to not only mention Celine Dion but not include her in Top 5 of greatest singers, has no business writing for a music organization. This list is full of disrespect to artists who can actually sing," a user wrote.
The magazine explained that they used "an elaborate voting process" for their last list, which was published in 2008, writing that it skewed heavily toward "classic rock and singers from the Sixties and Seventies," according to Fox News.
"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent," the magazine wrote.
As per Fox News, Celine, who last month shared her Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) diagnosis with fans via Instagram, has not yet reacted to the list of 200 greatest singers of all time.
