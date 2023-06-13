K-drama actress who starred in SnowDrop dies at 29 after fall from stairs

The doyens of Indian cinema, who starred in
Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, known for her role in the TV series SnowDrop, died on June 11 after falling from the stairs. She was 29, Korean media reported.
According to the South Korean tabloid Osen, Park Soo Ryun fell down the stairs while on a visit to Jeju Island. The actress was taken to the hospital where doctors declared her brain dead.
Park Soo Ryun’s family has donated her organs. The actress’ mother said that her brain is unconscious but her heart is still beating. “There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating,” the mother was quoted as saying by Soompi.
The last rites of Park Soo Ryun took place on June 13, the report added.
Since the news of Park Soo Ryun’s death was shared, social media have been expressing grief over the demise of the actress.
“RIP to Park Soo Ryun. Sending so much love to her family and friends”,” a user wrote.
“I just came back home from work & saw heartbreaking news about Park Soo Ryun. We lost another beautiful angel snowdrop fam Deepest condolences to her family & friends,” another person wrote.
Park Soo Ryun made her debut in 2018 with the musical Tenore. She later worked in several musicals such as The Cellar, Finding Mr Destiny, Siddhartha, The Days We Loved, and Somehow Theater Festival.
In April this year, K-pop star Moonbin was found unresponsive in his apartment in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam neighbourhood. He was 25. Moon Bin, known by his stage name Moonbin, worked as an actor and model before joining Astro in February 2016.
