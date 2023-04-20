K-pop star Moonbin dead at 25: Music label

The announcement was made in a statement posted in Korean early Thursday morning on Fantagio's official Twitter page

By AFP Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 12:12 AM

K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, died Wednesday at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio announced.

"On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky," said a statement posted in Korean early Thursday morning on Fantagio's official Twitter page.

