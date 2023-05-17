Alia Bhatt poses with K-pop singer IU at Gucci Cruise

The Bollywood diva was recently announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Gucci

By ANI Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 3:09 PM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 3:10 PM

Actor Alia Bhatt who is currently in Seoul for Gucci Cruise Show 2024 as the global brand ambassador seems to having fun meeting and posing with South Korean singer IU at the event.

Several images of Alia with singer IU went viral and are garnering her fans' attention.

In the pictures, she was seen posing with IU, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee.

In other pictures, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor made an appearance in front of a historic place while wearing a mini black dress with polka dotted cutout. She completed her look with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag.

IU opted for a sheer white printed dress, matching heels and yellow handbag.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.