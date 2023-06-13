10 years of BTS: Have you been to this Dubai cafe themed around the iconic boyband?

With posters of the boyband plastered all across its walls, Dul Set was preparing for the anniversary when Team KT visited it on Monday

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Satwa is known for its busy alleyways, crowded streets and the hundreds of small shops that line either side of the roads where you can find everything from carrots to car décor. Nestled in between all this hubbub is a little cafe dedicated to the most famous Asian boyband in the world – the Bangtan Boys, more popularly known as BTS.

As the band celebrates its 10th anniversary on June 13, KT takes you inside Dul Set Café that celebrates BTS and serves as a meeting point for their fans – or army, as they are widely known as – from all over the country.

With drinks named after members and posters of the boyband plastered all across its walls, Dul Set was preparing for the anniversary when team KT visited it on Monday. “Our reservations are fully booked,” said a café representative. “We are expecting at least over 100 customers throughout the day on Tuesday.”

Formed in 2010, BTS consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. From appearing at the White House to having sold-out concerts at Wembley Stadium to winning multiple awards, BTS is widely considered one of the most influential boy bands of all times. They are widely credited for being instrumental in increasing the popularity of Korean pop culture worldwide.

Fans flock there

As you walk into the café that seats around 15 people at a time, the first thing you notice is the purple theme – in line with the purple logo of BTS. From the wallpapers to the coffee cups, everything is a dream come true for the army. While some choose to drink Oreo Jungkookie Cheesecake Milk Tea, others pick the more traditional Blueberry Jin Lemonade. Others go for their favourite Iced Spanish La-Taehyung.

An overhead TV plays songs, concerts and sometimes even interviews of BTS. A group of youngsters were at the café, singing along to the hit numbers. As more people trickled into the café, they joined in the singing. Complete strangers bonded over BTS and chatted away like old friends. Their talks often turned to who their “bias” – or favourite member – was or how they found their way to K-pop (Korean pop).

The café stocks photocards, calendars and even special Snickers bars with the names of BTS songs on it, offering BTS army a chance to take home a piece of their favorite band home.

Periodically, Dul Set puts together packages for its visitors. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary, the package includes a tote bag with mugs, banners, posters and more of the seven members. A special menu featuring traditional Korean dishes like Ramyeon, Korean sweet chilli chicken and Tteokbokki will also be introduced for the occasion.

