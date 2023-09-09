'Jawan' fever in UAE: Shah Rukh Khan’s film opens with ‘incredibly strong’ response

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 9 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest flick Jawan has seen an ‘incredibly promising’ response from the UAE and set a new standard with the highest admissions, said local cinema operator.

Released on September 7, the initial reviews of the movie suggested that it was already a blockbuster as fans went into a frenzy as they headed to theatres.

Photos and videos released on social media showed fans going to theatres wrapped in bandages around their head, posing as King Khan's character 'Azad Rathore' from the movie.

“The response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan looks incredibly promising!,” said Murray Rea, director for operations, Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Holding Entertainment.

He said: “Jawan has achieved a milestone in terms of pre-booking for Bollywood films at Roxy Cinemas. The film has set a new standard with the highest admissions we’ve ever seen for a Hindi film at our cinemas.”

In addition to Roxy Cinemas, other theatres in towns are also showing the movie, including Vox Cinemas, Novo Cinemas and Reel Cinemas.

The day 'Jawan' released in the UAE and other countries around the world, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dubai to promote the film with director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer of 'Jawan' was played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa as well.

Rea said the response to the film so far has been incredible. “We’re hopeful that it is on its way to break more records.”

Anticipating the excitement for the film, Roxy has scheduled back-to-back sessions across all locations, including Roxy Xtreme – the biggest screen in the Middle East and North Africa located at the Dubai Hills Mall.

