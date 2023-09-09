'Jawan' fever in UAE: Shah Rukh Khan’s film opens with ‘incredibly strong’ response

Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti? Viral video sets internet abuzz
The two were spotted sharing a passionate moment at a club last month
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest flick Jawan has seen an ‘incredibly promising’ response from the UAE and set a new standard with the highest admissions, said local cinema operator.
Released on September 7, the initial reviews of the movie suggested that it was already a blockbuster as fans went into a frenzy as they headed to theatres.
Photos and videos released on social media showed fans going to theatres wrapped in bandages around their head, posing as King Khan's character 'Azad Rathore' from the movie.
“The response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan looks incredibly promising!,” said Murray Rea, director for operations, Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Holding Entertainment.
He said: “Jawan has achieved a milestone in terms of pre-booking for Bollywood films at Roxy Cinemas. The film has set a new standard with the highest admissions we’ve ever seen for a Hindi film at our cinemas.”
In addition to Roxy Cinemas, other theatres in towns are also showing the movie, including Vox Cinemas, Novo Cinemas and Reel Cinemas.
The day 'Jawan' released in the UAE and other countries around the world, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dubai to promote the film with director Atlee and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer of 'Jawan' was played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa as well.
Rea said the response to the film so far has been incredible. “We’re hopeful that it is on its way to break more records.”
Anticipating the excitement for the film, Roxy has scheduled back-to-back sessions across all locations, including Roxy Xtreme – the biggest screen in the Middle East and North Africa located at the Dubai Hills Mall.
ALSO READ:
The two were spotted sharing a passionate moment at a club last month
The two-day festival will begin on October 7
While excitement reached fever pitch on Wednesday, there was more for the crowd than just the game between Shelton and Tiafoe
Sources tell the Western media that Joe and Sophie have been grappling with differences in their lifestyles
The actor was written off by the audiences after 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' as his films failed to perform
Although tickets are running out fast, some are still up for grabs for these shows, so don't miss out
They have two daughters— 3-year-old Willa and a baby girl born in July last year, whose name they haven’t made public
The renowned director stated that a significant number of people believe themselves to be experts