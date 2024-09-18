Rock band Coldplay to perform in India in 2025

Kumar turned 57 on Monday
The wait is finally over! Global rock band Coldplay is all set to enthrall the Indian audience with a special concert in 2025.
On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser.
The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai. Coldplay will perform as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. More details of the concert will be shared soon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement about attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai next year.
"Best news...can't wait to attend the gig," a social media user commented.
"Finally, the band is coming back. Yaay," another one wrote.
Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.
'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band.
ALSO READ:
Kumar turned 57 on Monday
Khan refutes the news of an upcoming performance
Multi-city festival to pay tribute to the actor's illustrious career
Helena Hijazi, founder of FitnGlam, is transforming traditional gyms into holistic health havens for women in the UAE and beyond
Batman's star will be at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum
Season 4 of 'Bridgerton' is set to have eight episodes
The rapper is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterise him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims
The music video for the single has been shot in Dubai