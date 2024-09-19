E-Paper

Coldplay announces Abu Dhabi concert; location, presale date revealed

UAE added to the historic run for GCC-exclusive show

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM

Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:25 AM

With the announcement of eight new UK dates and the sell-out success of their summer 2024 stadium shows throughout Europe, Coldplay is taking their Music of the Spheres World Tour to new heights.

This morning, the popular rock band took to Instagram to announce their exclusive GCC concert, which will be held in none other than Abu Dhabi!


Fans are ecstatic as Coldplay revealed an exclusive performance in the UAE—their only stop in the entire Middle East. Fans can register for the Coldplay presale at www.coldplay.com to get first access to tickets.

The Grammy Award-winning group, which is renowned for its timeless hits and electrifying live performances, will play a single show in Abu Dhabi on January 11, 2025, at the legendary Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Entertainment platform Live Nation Middle East will be the source of tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Abu Dhabi.

The ticket presale will start at www.coldplay.com on September 25, 2024, at 12 pm, and on September 26, at 12 pm, the Live Nation pre-sale will start at www.livenation.me.

On September 27, 2024, at 12 pm, the General On-Sale will start, allowing all fans to guarantee their place at one of the most eagerly awaited performances of the decade.

CT Desk

