Shah Rukh Khan showcases effortless style as he touches down in Mumbai

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:50 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:51 AM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving in Mumbai early Wednesday morning following a recent, undisclosed trip.

For his return journey, Khan opted for a classic look: a brown leather jacket over a T-shirt, paired with denims and shoes.

Complementing his attire, he wore a D'Yavol X cap. SRK's son Aryan Khan introduced D'Yavol X in April 2023. Recently, Ed Sheeran was also spotted wearing a denim jacket from the collection.

Coming back to Khan's airport look, the DDLJ star also wore dark sunglasses and carried a bag.

The actor chose to bypass the cameras, heading directly to his vehicle with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and security personnel in tow.

In the coming days, Khan will take centre stage as the host of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024. The event, set to take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from September 27 to 29, will see Khan share hosting duties with notable figures such as Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, and Rana Daggubati.

The gala will also feature performances from artists including Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.