UAE: Social media star Abdu Rozik calls off wedding due to 'cultural differences'

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:58 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:27 PM

Abdu Rozik, the three-foot-tall Tajik internet sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant, has announced that he has called off his wedding to Amira, a 19-year-old Emirati woman from Sharjah. The couple, who got engaged in April 2024 in a private ceremony, were set to marry on July 7. However, the wedding was postponed as it coincided with Rozik’s boxing match against Erali Boyqobilov at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Rozik, 20, shared with Khaleej Times the difficult decision behind the cancellation, citing cultural differences that became apparent over time.

"I am sad to announce that I have cancelled my wedding," Rozik said in a statement. "As our relationship progressed, we encountered some cultural differences that ultimately influenced this decision. I am recognised as a person of determination, and this brings challenges in everyday life. It requires a partner who is mentally resilient and strong enough to navigate that journey."

Having overcome childhood rickets and gained fame through his singing and viral MMA fight with Hasbulla Magomedov, Rozik emphasized the importance of staying true to himself. "I owe much of my success to embracing who I am. I am forever grateful for my health and for the support of all of you who helped me become who I am today."

Despite the emotional weight of calling off the wedding, Rozik remains hopeful about the future. "I trust that love will find me again when the time is right," he added, thanking his fans for their support.

Earlier, Rozik had revealed to Khaleej Times how he met Amira in February at Cipriani Dolci, Dubai Mall.

Rozik, who holds the UAE Golden Visa, boasts a following of over 8.2 million on Instagram. Starting with earnings of less than Dh2 a day, singing at a local bazaar in Tajikistan, he has since risen to become a celebrated influencer.

