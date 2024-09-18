Now showing in UAE: 'Stree 2' makes history, becomes 'highest-grossing' Hindi film ever

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:22 AM

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

As of this week, the horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs5.860 billion (Dh257 million) at the Indian box office, showcasing its popularity among audiences.

Stree 2 earned a remarkable Rs453 billion net in its second week alone. Despite facing competition from new releases like Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa, the film quickly established itself as the audience's favourite.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.