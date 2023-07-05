'It will never be easy': Bollywood's Alia Bhatt pens note on returning to work as new mom

Alia says that one "tends to feel various emotions all at once" as a new mom, and thanks her team and crew for being supportive and understanding

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 2:47 PM

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared her experience of resuming work after pregnancy. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November.

Alia Bhatt, who shot the romantic song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie after welcoming Raha Kapoor, said returning "to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy".

“How was your experience shooting Tum Kya Mile post your pregnancy?” The actress said that “going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy”, a fan asked Alia during an "Ask Me Session" on Instagram — which she conducts regularly to interact with fans.

Tuesday's Ask Me Session was conducted after the trailer release of Alia’s much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In her long note, Alia pointed out that as a new mom, one tends to feel various emotions all at once. The actress expressed gratitude towards her team and crew for being supportive and understanding. She also thanked her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt for babysitting Raha when she was away.

Alia’s note read, “This was from the last day of the shoot. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy. You feel various emotions all at once, not to mention the major physical difference in ur (your) energy. But I am very grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere … especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum because it's never easy. Vaibhavi ma'am would try to plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom, sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl's first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything.” The note was attached to a picture of Alia clicked on the last day of the shoot.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022. Last month, the couple was in Dubai for their Summer vacation. Pictures and videos of the two posing with fans in Dubai Mall created a lot of buzz on social media.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28. It is directed by Karan Johar and also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

