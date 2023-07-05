Indian actress Niharika, husband Chaitanya announce divorce

They thank friends and family for their support and say they have "mutually parted ways"

Photo: Instagram/niharikakonidela

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 1:37 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 1:38 PM

Indian actress Niharika Konidela has announced her divorce from husband Chaitanya. In a post shared on Instagram, Niharika said that they have decided to “mutually part ways”. The two also thanked the families and friends for their support.

The statement, which was released on Wednesday, read: “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding." The two have also removed all the pictures from their wedding festivities.

Niharika and Chaitanya, a Hyderabad-based techie, got married in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2020.

The statement comes a month after Chaitanya gave Niharika’s brother Varun Tej's engagement a miss. In the pictures shared by Niharika on Instagram, fans were quick to spot Chaitanya’s absence. Back then, some even asked her “Where is your husband?”

Niharika is the niece of superstar Chiranjeevi. Superstar Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are her cousins.

Niharika made her acting debut with Oka Manasu in 2016.

Actor #NiharikaKonidela and #Chaitanya announce their divorce. They have decided to part ways mutually. Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu. pic.twitter.com/GqnpmIsrI3 — Amit Bishnoi (@ImAmitBishnoi) July 5, 2023

