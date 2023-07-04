Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan makes Instagram debut

He had talked about his rare condition, known as rippling muscle disease, and also touched upon the long-term effects of testosterone replacement therapy
Popular Tollywood film actor Pawan Kalyan made his Instagram debut on Tuesday. The actor-politician, who hasn’t shared any posts on the photo and video-sharing platform, has more than seven hundred thousand followers and counting. Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, actor Varun Tej Konidela was among the first to follow the south superstar on social media.
Kalyan has been making headlines owing to the divorce rumours. It is reported that things are not well between the actor and his third wife Anna Lezhnova. The two have been living separately for quite some time, Indian media reported. The divorce rumours sparked after Anna gave Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement ceremony a miss.
She was also not part of the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.
Kalyan and Anna shared screen space in the Telugu film Teen Maar, which was a remake of the hit Bollywood movie Love Aaj Kal. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Kalyan and Anna got married in December 2013. They have two kids, a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova, and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.
Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in the Telugu film Bro. It will be released in theatres on July 28.
