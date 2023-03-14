'Naatu Naatu' fever: From Israeli diplomats to US cops; 4 times Oscar-winning hit took globe by storm with viral videos

Hysteria surrounding the infectiously catchy song has spread all across the world, from the United States to South Korea

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 2:21 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 3:42 PM

After winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in a victory that has made history for India's film industry, viral sensation 'Naatu Naatu' from hit Telegu-language film 'RRR' has now become even more of a global phenomenon. Not only did the cross-cultural hit take home the Oscar, it has racked up a whopping than 146 million views on YouTube, even inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off.

The hysteria surrounding the infectiously catchy song has spread all across the globe, from the United States to South Korea. Whether policemen, members of the South Korean embassy, or even megastar Jungkook of K-Pop boyband BTS – 'Naatu Naatu' fever is taking the world by storm.

Here are the top 4 times videos of people grooving to the mega-sensation set the Internet ablaze.

US policemen perform hook-step with cheering crowd

A video of Holi celebrations in Texas went viral for a rare reason – an Indian man celebrating the festival of colours dancing to 'Naatu Naatu', covered head to toe in colour, was joined by two American police officers.

As the man performs the hook step, both cops jump in, and a heartwarming moment sees all three men dance to the infectiously catchy song while arm in arm.

The video has since gone viral, garnering plenty of attention online and being shared widely on social media.

South Korean embassy members

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

'Naatu Naatu' fever has even travelled to South Korea, with a video of members of the South Korean embassy in India dancing to the hit track circulating widely all over social media back in February – even catching the eye of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the embassy, with the caption: "Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff [dance to] Naatu Naatu!"

"Lively and adorable team effort," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, reacting to the video on Twitter with a thumbs-up emoji.

BTS' Jungkook

In a video that went viral on social media, much to the delight of eager K-Pop fans, Jungkook from superhit group BTS – ranked by a research institute in 2019 to be the third most-loved celebrity in South Korea – was seen grooving to the beats of the song on fan site WeVerse.

A video posted on Twitter shows the K-Pop star bobbing his head in delight to the song. The clip, which quickly went viral since then, even shows Jungkook attempting to mouth the lyrics.

Makers of 'RRR' responded to the beloved star, tweeting "It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie. (sic)."

Israeli embassy

In a 52-second clip posted by the Israeli embassy in India, diplomats are seen listening to the song as it plays out of their computers, with some smiling and tapping their fingers, and others bobbing their heads to the beats of the hit sensation.

“We thank you for making the embassy of Israel in India and the world dance to the tune of this wonderful song", the embassy said in a tweet directed to the film's composer M. M. Keeravani.

ALSO READ: