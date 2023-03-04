Watch: BTS star Jungkook grooves to hit Indian song 'Naatu Naatu'

The track is set to be performed live at this year's Oscars

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 6:00 PM

'Naatu Naatu', the popular song from the Telugu hit 'RRR', has already become a massive hit all over the world. The tune, which has been nominated in the 'Best Original Song' category will be performed live at this year’s Oscars. But guess who has become the latest fan of the track? Jungkook of iconic K-Pop boy band, BTS was lately seen grooving to the beats of the melody.

Soon after deactivating his Instagram account, Jungkook made an appearance on WeVerse (a site for fans) where he was seen interacting with his followers.

A video posted on Twitter shows the K-Pop star groove to 'Naatu Naatu’. The clip, which has gone viral since then, also shows the South Korean star trying to mouth the lyrics of the song.

Now, he has made legions of fans in India who have praised him for liking the song, according to a news report. Following that, the makers of the Telugu mega-hit film took to social media to shower him with love and praise as they uploaded a clip of Jungkook rocking to the beats of the song that won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

“It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie. (sic),” tweeted @RRRMovie.

The mega-hit global hit song features actors NTR Jr. and Ram Charan.