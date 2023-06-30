RRR actor Ram Charan reveals baby girl's name, posts adorable family photos

The couple's first child was born on June 20 in Hyderabad

Popular Indian actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have announced the name of their first child on Friday.

The couple have named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. The name has been derived from the sacred Hindu text 'Lalitha Sahasranamam,' the couple revealed on Instagram.

The couple said that the name signifies a "transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening."

"KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughters grandparents," Konidela wrote on Instagram.

Konidela gave birth to the baby girl in Hyderabad on June 20. She had got married to Charan in 2012.

