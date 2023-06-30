Look: From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, how Bollywood superstars wished fans for Eid Al Adha

Asin, who is on a vacation, says she has come across "very imaginative" news recently
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Eid Al Adha at home in Mumbai, India, with his family. On the occasion, the actor shared a lovely family portrait with his parents and siblings. In the image shared on Instagram, Salman is seen with his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, brothers Sohail and Arbaaz, and sisters Arpita and Alvira.
In the image, the family is seen dressed casually for the festival. Sharing the post Salman Khan wrote, “Eid Al Adha Mubarak.” In response to the post, Salman Khan’s frequent co-star, actor Tabu replied with two heart emojis.
Meanwhile, another Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar wished fans on Eid Al Adha 2023. The actor tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all.”
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also wished his social media followers and wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Eid Al Adha! May this day bring joy, love, and success to each one of you! #EidMubarak.”
RRR star Jr NTR also extended wishes on Twitter. He wrote, “May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #EidMubarak.”
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, who is awaiting the release of his film Gadar 2, wished fans with a heartwarming note. He said, “Eid Mubarak to all, May the almighty shower his graceful blessings upon you and your loved ones' lives with peace, prosperity, and abundance.”
Back to Salman Khan, on the work front he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. He will share the screen space with Katrina Kaif in the film.
