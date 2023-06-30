Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI 'still waiting for response' from Google, Facebook

Corenswet will play the lead in Superman: Legacy, which also marks the inception of a fresh DC universe spearheaded by James Gunn
India's domestic crime investigating agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they are still waiting for a response from Facebook and Google with regard to the case pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, according to reports.
The CBI had approached the United States, seeking assistance in retrieving deleted data from email and social media accounts of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The CBI has sought the information from California-headquartered Google and Facebook under the MLAT (mutual legal assistance treaty), asking them to share details of all deleted chats, emails or posts of the actor.
Under the MLAT, India and the United States can gain access to information from each other in any domestic investigation, which otherwise may not be possible.
“We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalisation (because of this),” a CBI officer was quoted as saying.
The central probe agency has reportedly sought the information to understand if anything happened in the past which could be linked to June 14, 2020, the day he was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020.
