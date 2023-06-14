Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan remembers her first co-star

From Twitter banter to dinner at doorstep: Why a food delivery firm reached SRK's Mannat
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's tongue-in-cheek Twitter reply to a fan who asked him if he had food led to an interesting sequence of events
Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Based on the Kedarnath floods of 2013, the film was a love story starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara in the leading role. Their chemistry in the film had earned much applause.
Now, on the occasion of Rajput's third death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kedarnath. Posting the photos, Sara wrote: "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars💫 From Kedarnath to Andromeda"
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was only 34 then.
ALSO READ:
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's tongue-in-cheek Twitter reply to a fan who asked him if he had food led to an interesting sequence of events
As fans pay tributes to Park Soo Ryun, who has died at 29, we remember K-drama and K-pop personalities who have left us too soon
Actor Dileep as well as fans offered condolences on social media after the death of Khan, who was popular for playing villain roles
Barkha Madan, who made her entry into Bollywood with the action film
The Indian film personality says he has already cut down on his workload and wants to spend some time with family
Netizens left heartfelt responses on the Instagram post
The K-drama star was rushed to a hospital, but attempts to revive her were futile and she was declared brain dead
During an #AskSRK session, a Twitter user asked if the star genuinely believes he is handsome