Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan remembers her first co-star

The actress took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures from Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Based on the Kedarnath floods of 2013, the film was a love story starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara in the leading role. Their chemistry in the film had earned much applause.

Now, on the occasion of Rajput's third death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kedarnath. Posting the photos, Sara wrote: "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars💫 From Kedarnath to Andromeda"

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was only 34 then.

