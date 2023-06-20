Actor Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni blessed with baby girl

Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, is an actor himself, having made his debut in his father's directorial in 2019
Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday.
Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad said that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20.
A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child's arrival.
"Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apolllo Hospital Jubilee hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," read the bulletin.
The update has left fans and members of the film industry elated.
Taking to Instagram, actor Rakul Preet reacted to the news. "Wohooooo congratulationssss @alwaysramcharan @upasanakaminenikonidela! May she be blessed with all the love n joy." she wrote.
Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced their pregnancy in December 2022.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani. Game Changer will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
