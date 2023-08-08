'It is partly genetic': Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with depression

Though she admits that there's a family history of mental health, she does not hold her parents responsible for her emotional challenges

Ira Khan expressed that she holds herself responsible for her depression and acknowledged that it also has a genetic component. During an interview with a news outlet, she revealed that she used to believe that being unhappy was necessary to receive love while discussing her upbringing.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, has frequently discussed her mental well-being and has established a wellness center dedicated to mental health and overall wellness.

She was quite young when Aamir and Reena underwent a divorce in the year 2002. "Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad’s side. My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point," she adds.

Ira mentioned that her parents' separation was harmonious and she does not hold them responsible for her depression. She also admitted to blaming herself for her depression, spending two decades believing that sadness was necessary for people to care about her. Now that she aims to find happiness, she has to undo her past beliefs.

Ira also disclosed that while growing up, she thought that she needed to be 'somewhat damaged' to receive love. "I made this perception by watching a lot of movies. I remember being as young as 8 or 10 years old and telling myself to fake a smile, to repress my feelings… So that I grew up being slightly broken because I believed that only then people will love me. So, I systematically made sure that I turned out to be a depressed person.”

In recent years, she has been candid about her mental well-being. She frequently shares posts discussing her personal mental health struggles and offers advice on how to manage them.

