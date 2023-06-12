UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and more: Bollywood stars turn up at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception

The Indian producer got married to writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi

Photos: Twitter
Photos: Twitter

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 10:52 AM

Last updated: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 10:54 AM

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance at Indian producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday. The newly-weds held a reception for their B-town friends, from Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao to Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and more, all of whom made the celebration a star-studded affair.

Check out the photos and videos that have surfaced on social media:

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment