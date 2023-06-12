Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and more: Bollywood stars turn up at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception

The Indian producer got married to writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi

Photos: Twitter

By CT Desk Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 10:52 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 10:54 AM

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance at Indian producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday. The newly-weds held a reception for their B-town friends, from Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao to Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and more, all of whom made the celebration a star-studded affair.

Check out the photos and videos that have surfaced on social media:

“Real friends are like diamonds- Bright, Beautiful, Valuable and ALWAYS in style!” Anil, Rakesh ji and I met at the wedding reception of #MadhuMantena and @iratrivedi ! Congratulations to the newly weds! Jai Ho!❤️ pic.twitter.com/E5ym2kUxFJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 12, 2023

Aamir Khan with buddy Madhu Mantena for his wedding reception in Mumbai #ManavManglani pic.twitter.com/XEOvxmxW1e — Manav Manglani (@manav22) June 11, 2023

