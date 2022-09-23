Watch: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira gets engaged after public proposal

'Nothing can be worse than what we have been through': Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan's arrest
Bollywood star Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare on Thursday, and the happy couple took to social media to make the exciting announcement.
The pair, who have been dating for two years, became engaged at a cycling event. Ira took to her Instagram handle to drop an adorable video of the Bollywood-style public proposal.
In the video, Shikhare can be seen dressed in a cycling costume while he walks towards his girlfriend, who is standing in the stands. Shikhare then goes down on one knee clutching a ring in his hand, and asks, "Will you marry me?" Khan responds with a "yes"; in true Bollywood style, they seal the deal with a kiss while the crowd around them cheer and clap.
Khan captioned the video "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes."
As soon as the video was shared, her family and friends from the industry flooded the comments section.
Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff.'
"Omg!! Congratulations you both", actor Huma Qureshi commented.
Rhea Chakraborty also joined the comments section, leaving a simple: "Congratulations you guys."
Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl chimed in, saying, "Congratulations you two!", while Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff exclaimed: "This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll."
Ever since they officially announced their relationship in 2020, the couple often share pictures and videos from their time together on social media.
Aamir Khan shares daughter Ira and son Junaid with ex-wife Reena Dutta. Following a separation in 2002, Khan married Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005, welcoming their first son Azad through surrogacy in 2011.
