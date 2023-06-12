Aamir Khan's son Junaid looks dapper at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding reception, netizens in awe

Suraj Kumar revealed that he used to visit Mannat, SRK's residence everyday
Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi, who recently got married, celebrated their special occasion by hosting a party in Mumbai. Among other celebrities, Aamir Khan and son Junaid also made an appearance at the grand celebration. Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Sonali Kulkarni, and various other Bollywood celebrities, graced the couple's wedding reception in Juhu.
Aamir Khan was among the first to arrive at the event. He opted for a white kurta pyjama attire and happily posed for photographs alongside Madhu, who was elegantly dressed in a dark navy outfit. Aamir's son Junaid also made an appearance in a more formal attire, donning a a chic suit. He looked dapper with his clean-shaven appearance.
"Handsome man! Indian Henry Cavill," read a comment on Junaid's photo on an Indian paparazzi's account.
In addition, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were spotted at the event, both wearing dark suits and exuding their vibrant style.
According to a news source, Junaid and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, have been confirmed as the lead actors for the upcoming remake of the film Love Today.
