India: Malayalam actress found dead in her apartment

The 35-year-old was known for her roles in City of God and other movies

by Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM

Malayalam TV and movie actress Renjusha Menon was found dead in her apartment on Monday morning.

According to Indian media reports, the 35-year-old was found hanging in the Thiruvananthapuram flat she shared with her husband.

Menon was known for her roles in the movies City of God and Marykkondoru Kanjaadu, as well as many television serials.

