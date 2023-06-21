Choi Sung-bong, controversial Korean singer, found dead; police suspect suicide

The 33-year-old singer shot to fame after bagging the second spot in Korea's Got Talent in 2011

Wed 21 Jun 2023

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong was found dead at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul on Tuesday, according to the Korean media.

The Korea Times cited suicide as the possible reason of his death. The controversial K-pop singer, who gained prominence with the show Korea’s Got Talent, was 33.

Choi Sung-bong, who made headlines after signing a record deal with Bong Bong Company, had uploaded a note on his YouTube channel a day before his death, the Korea Times report said. The singer, in the post, apologised to those who had suffered due to his “foolish” mistakes.

Two years ago, Choi Sung-bong made false claims that he had been diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer, and had asked fans to help him with donations, reported the Daily Mail.

In his note the day before his death, the singer said, “'From 2011 to the present, I have been receiving attention and love from so many people. I sincerely thank you and express my gratitude. I am sincerely sorry for my foolish mistakes and those who have suffered damage, and I have repeatedly made mistakes,” the report said.

“For the past two years, we have returned all those who have asked for a return of donations. Looking back, since I was young, I tried my best to enjoy a normal life, like every day for 10 years, but in the end, I'm sorry. I have no regrets about the journey of life that I have lived brilliantly. I have lived to the best of my ability and tried to have happiness every day. I am sincerely sorry to the many people who have been harmed because of me... I'm sorry to the many people who helped me,” Choi Sung-bong was quoted as saying.

Some of Choi Sung-bong’s famous singles include Slowcoach, Tonight and I PRAY.

