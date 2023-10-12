'I decided to take this panga and see what will happen': Kirti Kulhari on pushing boundaries in life

The actress speaks about how it takes a lot of courage to play with one’s looks in the film industry

By Yasser Usman Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 2:49 PM

Actress Kirti Kulhari of Pink (2016), Indu Sarkar (2017) and Four More Shots Please! (2019-22) fame, created a buzz on social media when she chopped her long hair and embraced a short crop look. It wasn’t for any role. As an actress too, she has consistently defied the conventions of Bollywood, pushing boundaries with her diverse roles in films and OTT. Kirti spoke to City Times about her recent transformation and her outlook about fame in Bollywood. Some excerpts from the interview:

Let us begin with your transformation. Social media was abuzz with the news that Kirti Kulhari had chopped off her beautiful long tresses. And you responded to it by saying your new hairdo was almost like a panga you took. What is the story?

I understand that people expect there's is some deep mystery or something must have happened in my life that made me take this ‘extreme step’. But actually the story is really simple. I just wanted to experiment with my hair. And I want to say this wasn't for a role at all. I did it for myself. Being a woman in a country like India, there's a societal conditioning that women should have long hair and when you're acting in movies, then the conditioning is even stronger. You are not supposed to play with your looks. But one fine day 'khayaal aaya ki shuru se shuru karte hain' (Let’s begin at the beginning) and with it came the question: Can I really do it? I am an actor, I am expected to look a certain way and it was close to a proper buzz cut. Very short. But this time I decided let’s take this 'panga' and see what will happen. Also, on a deeper level I felt, if you take a decision and if you are prepared for the consequences, then you can do anything in life. It really felt liberating and empowering to do what you feel like doing. Bahut maza aaya (It was a lot of fun).

Then came the news that Kirti Kulhari is leaving Mumbai. First chopping your hair and then a suggestion to quit acting — why were you dropping such bombs?

These are all delightful bombs (laughs). I am in the zone of simplifying my life. A lot of decisions are now based on what my heart is telling me to do. Two years ago I'd bought some land outside Mumbai with the aim of living away from the crowded city, from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. I was born in Mumbai and I love the city but I wish more peace and quality of life. I got the opportunity to live in the middle of nature, away from the noise, crowd and pollution. It's around 100km from Mumbai. Not planning to run away from Mumbai, but a home away from home where you can connect with your inner self.

A lot of people wish to do this, but you have actually done it. I understand it is a much evolved zone in your life. You did some big projects like Pink, Indu Sarkar, Mission Mangal and achieved fame. Was the fame different from what you had imagined when you joined Bollywood? Is there a downside to fame that makes you want to go away?

When you're entering the industry you only have a vague idea or image of how it's going to be. With your experiences, that image is either shattered or it becomes stronger. I didn't become an actress with the sole aim of being famous.The passion and craft of acting has been my driving force. I had no clue about the fame or money that could come with it. But I knew that iske saath mujhe maza bahut aata hai (I have fun doing this). That was purely the reason that I got into this field. I did ad films and theatre but the dream was to act in films. Fortunately, things took off quite easily. My debut movie Khichdi followed by Shaitaan gave me a good start. But then I was lost. I mean I didn’t know what else I should do (except work) that would take me to another level. I wasn't good at PR, there was no one to guide or mentor, someone who tells me, "I believe in you, let's do it." I didn't know how to position myself. Then Pink came...

That was the turning point for you?

Yes, it was. A great opportunity meeting with success. That happened with Pink. I felt things are going to change after that. But something changed inside me. I began in 2007 but by 2016 I felt that there is something shifting inside me that wasn’t the path towards your mainstream Bollywood. It personally made me evolve into someone more grounded, someone who doesn't get carried away by success. I had gained the kind of stability to not to get shaken by success. I enjoyed the success but in my mind I feel that success is more dangerous than failure and one should know how to be grounded during the success.

Off late you have done extensive work in OTT. Web series like Human, Criminal Justice, and Four More Shots Please!. But we hear you don’t want to do OTT projects any more?

Actually I am not going away from OTT but yes, a break from the web series format for a bit.

Most of your famous roles like Pink, Indu Sarkar or Criminal Justice have been really intense. Is it some kind of strategy or you just enjoy heavy, intense characters?

Four More Shots Please! is not intense.

Is it not? Your character in it?

It's not...it is supposed to be a fun show. I mean it's drama, but no, not serious or intense. Please! (laughs)

Now in your transformed avatar with a new look and outlook on life, what are the new projects?

Since you and some others have said I do a lot of intense roles, I am now doing the movie Khichdi 2 where I am playing a comedy role once again, playing Parminder. Khichdi is very special for me. It was my first film. When I went to the sets of Khichdi 2, I was apprehensive whether I would be able to do comedy after so many intense characters. It felt great that I still have it in me and ten times more than the point where I started years ago. That comedy and joy is inside me and it was liberating. Then I am doing two more comedies. A fun, slice-of-life comedy film Hisaab Barabar with R Madhavan and Nayeka, a dark comedy, where I play a totally unexpected character. So that’s a lot of comedy for everyone.

