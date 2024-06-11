How Sabrina Carpenter made Joey King cry

The Act star Joey King has been gushing about her friend Sabrina Carpenter's success as a pop star.
In a recent interview with People magazine at the premiere of Despicable Me 4 in New York City, King, said that not only is she happy for Carpenter but also she is quite obsessed with her songs.
King expressed her excitement at witnessing Carpenter's performance for the first time in years at the Governors Ball music festival on June 8.
King admitted to sobbing after the show, emphasising how amazing Carpenter was on stage.
One particular song that has captured King's attention is Carpenter's latest release, Please Please Please.
Produced by Jack Antonoff, a long-time collaborator of Taylor Swift, the song has become an earworm for King. She jokingly pleaded, "Get out of my head!"
The friendship between King and Carpenter goes back several years when they first met at an industry charity event.
Although they weren't instant best friends, their bond has grown stronger over time.
Both King and Carpenter have Disney backgrounds.
Carpenter had the opportunity to open for Taylor Swift during the recent legs of her Eras Tour, which propelled her into the spotlight.
Her song, Espresso, has garnered massive success.
As for King, she is not only starring in Despicable Me 4 alongside Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig but also she is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix rom-com A Family Affair, alongside Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.
Despicable Me 4 will release on July 4 in the UAE.
