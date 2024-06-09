'Gossip Girl' actor Whitney Peak signs up for shark movie

Canadian actress Whitney Peak. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 3:09 PM

Whitney Peak, known for her role in the Gossip Girl reboot, is set to star alongside Phoebe Dynevor in Sony Pictures' upcoming as-yet untitled shark thriller.

The film, directed by Tommy Wirkola, who last directed the action-packed Violent Night, will commence shooting in Melbourne this July, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie is said to revolve around a community faced with the harrowing challenge of shark attacks during a hurricane.

Peak's portrayal of Zoya Lott in the Gossip Girl reboot catapulted her into the spotlight. She was also seen in Hocus Pocus 2.