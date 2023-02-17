Hollywood actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, family announces

The Bollywood star weighed in on his upcoming film, the love of audiences and taking risks in cinema on a recent visit to Dubai
US action hero Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.
"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," a statement said.
"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.
"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.
"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."
