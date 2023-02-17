UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, family announces

The 'Die Hard' star announced his retirement from acting last year

File. Photo: AFP
File. Photo: AFP

By AFP

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 12:03 AM

Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 12:35 AM

US action hero Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," a statement said.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.

"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment