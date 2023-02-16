Idris Elba at music fest, Tinie Tempah in concert and more: 12 ways to spend your weekend in UAE

Whether it's music, food, kids' activities or more you're looking for, we've compiled the perfect list of options

By CT Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 12:00 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 12:15 PM

Don’t miss Idris Elba at Elrow XXL

Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba will headline the Dubai edition of global techno and house music festival Elrow XXL on Friday, February 17. Elba, best known as an Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actor who has starred in several major film and television productions, is also a popular DJ, and a regular performer at some of the biggest music venues globally. Apart from Elba, the festival features a long line-up of highly sought after DJs and artists, including Armand Van Helden, Sam Devine, Sonny Fodera, Alisha, Arielle Free, R3WIRE, Wade and Chelina Manuhutu. Elrow XXL, a nonstop outdoor carnival of fun, food and music which will unfold over February 17 and 18, is coming to Dubai for the first time. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Head over to The PosH-RacK

The PosH-RacK is all set to host its 23rd lifestyle pop-up, here the finest designers will be unveiling their latest Spring-Summer collections. This edit brings to you a uniquely curated choice of hand-picked fun, edgy ready-to-wear separates, quirky accessories, fine jewels and home-décor. The event will also showcase a wide range of trending printed designs, fun resort wear, vacay and day out casual co-ords, festive essentials, bridal wear and much more. The designers to look out for this season are Pallavi & Bhairavi Jaikishan. Vikram Phadnis, LS Zaveri, Jewels by Queenie, Varoin Marwah, Pechani by Dimple Chawla, Temple House By Rhea Pillai, Adhvan Goa, Tasuvure and many more. The event will be held on Saturday, February 18, at Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.

Get Active on the Beach!

Dubai’s only free-to-attend, one-day fitness festival, Active on the Beach, will return to the stunning setting of Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah to give people in the United Arab Emirates the chance to experience an entire day of the best there is on offer in the world of health and fitness. Taking place from sunrise to sunset, expect a variety of invigorating back-to-back fitness workouts and relaxing yoga classes, as well as group meditation sessions and mindfulness workshops. The sessions will be hosted by some of the Middle East’s leading trainers and fitness experts. Sunday, February 19. For free tickets, visit https://dubaiactiveshow.com/activeonthebeach/beach-registration-form/

Attend the ‘Vida Carnival’

Guests are in for a party when they step into Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort’s ‘Vida Carnival’ with its exploding colours, enrapturing music, fascinating cultural dances, and a galore of exotic Latin Caribbean cuisine. Taking place at the Vida Restaurant and Arriba Bar, ‘Vida Carnival’ mirrors the exotic festivals in Rio, Barranquilla, Trinidad and many other cities with the same irresistible energy, spirited vibe, live entertainment, and more. The festivities come at Dh65 per tapa; tantalising vegetable coxinha served with spicy tomato sauce, chicken pastor flautas with avocado sauce, Colombian shrimp empanadas with aji sauce, and yuquitas fritas served with cilantro garlic sauce. February 17-19.

Sing along with Blippi

Blippi The Musical is set to bring the educational children’s entertainer from screen to stage with four fun-filled shows of dancing, singing, and learning. Smart, funny, educational, and energetic, the popular entertainer loves to sing, dance, move, groove, and, most importantly, act silly – Children love Blippi, as evidenced by his nearly 60 million subscribers on YouTube. With a large catalogue of songs and rhymes, his favourite singalongs are Brush Your Teeth, in which he dances around with giant toothbrushes, and The Dinosaur Song, which includes his Dino Groove dance. February 18 and 19, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Tickets at etihadarena.ae or ticketmaster.ae

Get creative at an Art Brunch

Enjoy a guided painting session alongside a tempting brunch at Pan Asian restaurant Mogao. Round up your art-loving friends for this fun art brunch, where you will be provided with all the art supplies necessary to create your masterpiece under the guidance of an expert art instructor.The menu includes an unlimited selection of small plates, a choice of main course and a dessert. Sunday, February 19, 12-2pm. Priced at Dh180. At Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis. Pre-booking required. Call 04 554 8220.

Level up your weekend at Cove Beach

Indulge in brunch every Friday with an exciting old school hip-hop and R&B-themed party, ‘NXT Friday’. Experience the best vibes and groove to a pumping soundtrack featuring a spectacular range of signature old-school hip-hop and R&B DJs Sir-Taz, Lucasdirty and Mr Levier. Tuck into the delicious live BBQ, sliders and more including three hours of unlimited beverages to sip on. At Cove Beach Dubai, 3-6pm. Call 050 454 6920.

Catch Tinie Tempah at Global Village

Chart topping sensations Tinie Tempah and RAYE will grace the Main Stage of Global Village for Virgin Radio’s 15th birthday bash. Actor, singer-songwriter Tinie Tempah returns to the UAE to belt out some of his classic anthems including Pass Out, Written in The Stars and Earthquake. London-born RAYE is one of the UK's premier songwriters working with top names including John Legend, Ellie Goulding, Khalid, David Guetta, Diplo, and Beyonce. Her most recent single Escapism has topped charts worldwide. Virgin Radio’s own award-winning DJ and music producer, Dany Neville will open the concert at 6.30pm. Sunday, February 19.

Experience Darshan Raval live in concert

Singer Darshan Raval - who is also known for his acting, composing and producing talents - will belt out his popular hits including his latest, Piya Re, in a Valentine’s Special live concert at The Agenda, Dubai Media City on Friday, February 17. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Take the kids to JumpX

Dubai Parks and Resorts is giving you an extra lift with the launch of JumpX, an enormous new inflatable park located at Riverland Dubai. The huge new attraction is perfect for kids from ages five and up to practice their jumping skills as they take on an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and sensory environments spread over multiple levels. For families looking to put their feet up, there is also a brand-new café serving hot drinks, snacks and treats. JumpX opens to the public on February 17.

Immerse yourself in culture at DIFC Sculpture Park

The latest edition of DIFC Sculpture Park, with the theme ‘Tales Under the Gate’ provides an opportunity to get up close and personal with works of extraordinary artists from different countries and art movements. Among the many artworks on display are the vast and expressive Together by Lorenzo Quinn, displayed in front of the DIFC Gate Building and local Emirati artist, Azza Al Qubaisi’s Between the Dunes, a work that pays homage to the natural landscape of the UAE using sustainable materials. The event, on till September 30, is open to the public, and is free to enter.

Visit the Saturday Market in Al Ain

Families looking for a fun and enjoyable way to spend their weekends and support emerging businesses can head down to the Saturday Market at Al Ain Oasis. It offers everything from fashion, homeware and jewellery, to organic food picks. Food concepts have been carefully curated to complement the colourful souk-style vibe. Open from 3pm to midnight, entrance is Dh10 for children ages 3 to 11 and Dh20 for visitors aged 12 and up. Children aged 2 and under, as well as People of Determination, enter free of charge.