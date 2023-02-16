US actress Raquel Welch, who made deerskin bikini famous, dead aged 82

Golden Globe winner starred in more than 30 films, including 'Fantastic Voyage' and 'The Three Musketeers'

FILE PHOTO: Actress Raquel Welch arrives for the 9th season finale of 'American Idol' in Los Angeles May 26, 2010. Photo: Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 12:20 AM

Raquel Welch, the US actress who became an international sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in "One Million Years BC," died Wednesday, her manager said. She was 82.

Welch's manager said in an emailed statement to AFP that she had died peacefully early on Wednesday morning after "a brief illness," without providing further details.

The Golden Globe winner starred in more than 30 films -- including "Fantastic Voyage" and "The Three Musketeers" -- as well as some 50 television series in a career spanning five decades.

