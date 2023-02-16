US actress Raquel Welch, who made deerskin bikini famous, dead aged 82

Abdullah Al Shamsi, known popularly by his handle NotS0Human, tells City Times how life has changed for the better after one of his videos went viral on TikTok
Raquel Welch, the US actress who became an international sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in "One Million Years BC," died Wednesday, her manager said. She was 82.
Welch's manager said in an emailed statement to AFP that she had died peacefully early on Wednesday morning after "a brief illness," without providing further details.
The Golden Globe winner starred in more than 30 films -- including "Fantastic Voyage" and "The Three Musketeers" -- as well as some 50 television series in a career spanning five decades.
ALSO READ:
Abdullah Al Shamsi, known popularly by his handle NotS0Human, tells City Times how life has changed for the better after one of his videos went viral on TikTok
Trugoy had spoken publicly in recent years about his struggles with congestive heart failure
Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is on the injured list and will be replaced for the upcoming shows
The British star says he's an unabashed fan of movies and talent
She showed a baby bump prompting a wave of speculation till her representative confirmed it later
Whether it's a romantic meal or something more adventurous like a thrilling theme park ride, we've got you covered for options
Styles won awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop/R&B Act.
Titled 'Naiyo Lagda', the romantic song features Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal